Dolly Parton Sings The Benefits Of Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

Dolly Parton wants people to get vaccinated. To that end, she re-imagined one of her greatest hits. Parton sang an adaptation of "Jolene" in a social media post before getting the Moderna shot.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Dolly Parton wants people to get the coronavirus vaccine, and so to that end, she's reimagined one of her greatest hits.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine - I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate.

KING: She sang an adaptation of "Jolene" in a social media post before getting the Moderna shot. Last year, she donated a million bucks to help fund the vaccine. Now she's singing its benefits. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.