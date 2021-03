Baseless 2020 Conspiracies Complicate Ohio Effort To Buy Voting Machines The lies about voting machine company Dominion are having real world impact. One Ohio county stalled a contract to buy voting machines after hearing from constituents riled up by the false claims.

Audio will be available later today.