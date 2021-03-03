Accessibility links
Voting Rights Act Threats, Plus Re-evaluating Sports : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders A new case before the U.S. Supreme Court could jeopardize the power of the Voting Rights Act. Sam talks to Mark Joseph Stern, staff writer for Slate, about what's at stake and how so much of the current debate goes back to Reconstruction. Sam also chats with contributing writer for The Atlantic and podcaster Jemele Hill about how tv viewership across almost all sports has tanked during the pandemic.

Voting Rights Under Threat, Plus Do We Still Need Sports?

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

People wait in line to vote at a polling station in front of Benson School District Board Room in Benson, Arizona on November 3, 2020. ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images

People wait in line to vote at a polling station in front of Benson School District Board Room in Benson, Arizona on November 3, 2020.

ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez and Sylvie Douglis. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.