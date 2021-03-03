Accessibility links
'Minari' Director Lee Isaac Chung : Fresh Air Based on Chung's own childhood, 'Minari' is about a Korean American family that moves to rural Arkansas to start a farm. The director spoke with contributor Arun Venugopal about the memories that inspired the film, why he initially kept the project a secret from his family, and choosing the title of the movie. 'Minari' just won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Klara and the Sun,' by Kazuo Ishiguro.
'Minari' Director Lee Isaac Chung

Fresh Air

Based on Chung's own childhood, 'Minari' is about a Korean American family that moves to rural Arkansas to start a farm. The director spoke with contributor Arun Venugopal about the memories that inspired the film, why he initially kept the project a secret from his family, and choosing the title of the movie. 'Minari' just won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

