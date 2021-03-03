'Minari' Director Lee Isaac Chung : Fresh Air Based on Chung's own childhood, 'Minari' is about a Korean American family that moves to rural Arkansas to start a farm. The director spoke with contributor Arun Venugopal about the memories that inspired the film, why he initially kept the project a secret from his family, and choosing the title of the movie. 'Minari' just won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Klara and the Sun,' by Kazuo Ishiguro.