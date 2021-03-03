Music Education In The Pandemic And Beyond

School budgets have been hit hard in the last decade — and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped matters. Oftentimes, when it comes to prioritizing services and subjects in a budget, one of the first things on the chopping block is music education.

Though they have proven benefits, both academic and social, band/chorus/music classes aren't always available to kids. Sometimes schools can't — or won't — pay for them, but lately, some schools say they don't have the technology or equipment necessary to teach music remotely.

And some educators fear cuts may be coming as we ease out of the pandemic.

Who gets access to music education? Why is teaching kids how to sing and play instruments important? And how are music teachers getting the job done?

Oriana Hawley, Samantha Reid, Ken Elpus and Jamie Kasper join us for the conversation.