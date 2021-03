Unvaccinated Frontline Workers In Texas Could Be At Risk With Lifting Of Mask Mandate Texas has lifted its mask mandate and is opening up restaurants and other venues to full capacity. Frontline workers in the state do not have priority access to vaccines and many say they're nervous.

