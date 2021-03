Outdoor Art Installation Calls Attention To Pandemic's School Closures An exhibit meant to visually represent the coronavirus' impact on children's education around the world has been set up on the grounds of the United Nations.

Outdoor Art Installation Calls Attention To Pandemic's School Closures Education Outdoor Art Installation Calls Attention To Pandemic's School Closures Outdoor Art Installation Calls Attention To Pandemic's School Closures Audio will be available later today. An exhibit meant to visually represent the coronavirus' impact on children's education around the world has been set up on the grounds of the United Nations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor