The 'For The People Act' And The Future Of Voting In America : 1A The House of Representatives is set to vote on a sweeping set of voting rights measures known as H.R. 1 or the "For the People Act." The bill is an attempt to expand access to voting — something at least one GOP attorney is on record as saying would be bad for the Republican party.

What does HR-1 mean for the future of voting in the U.S.?

The 'For The People Act' And The Future Of Voting In America

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks at an event on the steps of the US Capitol for the "For The People Act of 2021" in Washington, DC. ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks at an event on the steps of the US Capitol for the "For The People Act of 2021" in Washington, DC.

The House of Representatives passed a sweeping set of voting rights measures known as H.R. 1 or the "For the People Act."

The bill includes measures like automatic registration for eligible voters, the elimination of voter identification requirements and the redrawing of district lines. But voting rights are on the docket in local governments, too — including in Georgia.

The Georgia House passed a bill that ramps up voting restrictions. It's one of more than 250 bills that state lawmakers have introduced to tighten voting rules across the U.S.

What does H.R. 1 mean for the future of voting in the U.S.? And what are its chances of making it to President Joe Biden's desk?

Democratic Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Jessica Huseman and Andrea Benjamin join us for the conversation.