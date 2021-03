Vaccine Disparity Hits Home For Many Foreign-Born Doctors Many U.S. doctors have received their COVID-19 vaccines, but nearly a third are foreign-born with family in countries facing no access to it — a disparity that troubles many as they fight the virus.

Vaccine Disparity Hits Home For Many Foreign-Born Doctors World Vaccine Disparity Hits Home For Many Foreign-Born Doctors Vaccine Disparity Hits Home For Many Foreign-Born Doctors Audio will be available later today. Many U.S. doctors have received their COVID-19 vaccines, but nearly a third are foreign-born with family in countries facing no access to it — a disparity that troubles many as they fight the virus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor