Eddie Huang & 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Writers: Who Tells Your Story : Ask Me Another 'Fresh Off the Boat' author and restaurateur Eddie Huang discusses Taiwanese buns, basketball, and his directorial debut with the new film, 'Boogie'. Story writers of 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Keith and Kenny Lucas learn about mushrooms, hacker aliases, and anime. Plus, comedians Emily Heller and Emmy Blotnick discover which real-life reporters played themselves in movies.
Eddie Huang & 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Writers: Who Tells Your Story

Ask Me Another

Fresh Off the Boat author and restaurateur Eddie Huang discusses Taiwanese buns, basketball, and his directorial debut with the new film, Boogie. Story writers of Judas and the Black Messiah Keith and Kenny Lucas learn about mushrooms, hacker aliases, and anime. Plus, comedians Emily Heller and Emmy Blotnick discover which real-life reporters played themselves in movies.

Eddie Huang & The Lucas Bros. Phillip Faraone/Getty + Lindsey Byrnes hide caption

Phillip Faraone/Getty + Lindsey Byrnes

Eddie Huang & The Lucas Bros.

Phillip Faraone/Getty + Lindsey Byrnes