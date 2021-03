Republican Lawmakers Across The Country Push For Abortion Restrictions In legislatures around the country, Republican lawmakers — encouraged by the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett — are pushing a new round of abortion restrictions.

Republican Lawmakers Across The Country Push For Abortion Restrictions Law Republican Lawmakers Across The Country Push For Abortion Restrictions Republican Lawmakers Across The Country Push For Abortion Restrictions Audio will be available later today. In legislatures around the country, Republican lawmakers — encouraged by the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett — are pushing a new round of abortion restrictions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor