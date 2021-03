Cancer Survivor Hayley Arceneaux To Be The Youngest American To Visit Space SpaceX is planning the first all-civilian space mission in a global shift toward more accessible space travel. Hayley Arceneaux will be one of four on board and the youngest American to visit space.

SpaceX is planning the first all-civilian space mission in a global shift toward more accessible space travel. Hayley Arceneaux will be one of four on board and the youngest American to visit space.