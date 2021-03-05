The News Roundup For March 5, 2021

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration and studies have shown promising results. It's now the third vaccine available to the American public.

Also, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan last weekend. Now, it heads to the Senate — where it will need the vote of every Democratic Senator to make it to Biden's desk.

Meanwhile, São Paulo announced new measures to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19. Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll.

And Pope Francis visits Iraq. His visit is the first-ever papal trip to the country and is being made in support of Christian minorities.

Shane Harris, Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Eva McKend join us to discuss domestic headlines.

Nancy Youssef, Nick Schifrin and Paul Danahar join us for the global headlines.

