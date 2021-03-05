Accessibility links
The News Roundup For March 5, 2021 : 1A Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration and is now the third vaccine available to the American public. And the latest COVID-19 Relief Package heads to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Pope heads to Iraq, and São Paulo implements new measures to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

We discuss these headlines and more.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For March 5, 2021

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/974173781/974196442" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For March 5, 2021

1A

The News Roundup For March 5, 2021

The News Roundup For March 5, 2021

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/974173781/974196442" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Members of the Iraqi special forces stand guard outside the Syriac Catholic Church of Our Lady of Deliverance, in front of a mural painting welcoming Pope Francis, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad amid preparations for his visit. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Iraqi special forces stand guard outside the Syriac Catholic Church of Our Lady of Deliverance, in front of a mural painting welcoming Pope Francis, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad amid preparations for his visit.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration and studies have shown promising results. It's now the third vaccine available to the American public.

Also, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan last weekend. Now, it heads to the Senate — where it will need the vote of every Democratic Senator to make it to Biden's desk.

Meanwhile, São Paulo announced new measures to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19. Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll.

And Pope Francis visits Iraq. His visit is the first-ever papal trip to the country and is being made in support of Christian minorities.

Shane Harris, Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Eva McKend join us to discuss domestic headlines.

Nancy Youssef, Nick Schifrin and Paul Danahar join us for the global headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.