Accessibility links
Jordan Jonas, 'Alone' Winner, Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Alone is a reality show in which people with advanced survival skills are dropped into the wilderness with limited supplies. Jonas lasted 77 days near the Arctic Circle.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo Not My Job: We Quiz 'Alone' Winner Jordan Jonas On Burning Man

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Alone' Winner Jordan Jonas On Burning Man

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Jordan Jonas
Enlarge this image
Alex O'Loughlin
Jordan Jonas
Alex O'Loughlin

Alone is a reality show in which people with advanced survival skills are dropped into the wilderness with limited supplies and the one who lasts the longest wins half a million dollars. The winner of Season 6 was Jordan Jonas, who not only lasted 77 days near the Arctic Circle, but actually seemed to be having such a good time he didn't want to leave.

We've invited Jonas to play a game called "You'll wish you were alone." Three questions about a very large gathering of people in the wilderness, namely: Burning Man.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!