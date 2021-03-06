Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, panelists, some questions for you from the week's news. Peter, pandemic parenting is hard. You know this. But thanks to a new playset from Fisher-Price, while you work from home, your kid can now while away many happy hours pretending to do what?

PETER GROSZ: Also work from home.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It is.

GROSZ: A little work set.

SAGAL: Fisher-Price has brought out the new work from home playset. It's everything your child needs to feel as empty as you do every second of the day.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The toy has all the work from home necessities - a little plastic kid-sized laptop, a headset, a cell phone. It is not a good sign when your kid opens it up and is, like, mommy, they forgot the daytime work wine.

(LAUGHTER)

BRIAN BABYLON: I wonder if they have a feature to have the kid went into Zoom just say bye a thousand times? You know...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bye. Bye. Bye-bye. Bye.

BABYLON: Bye.

SAGAL: Bye. Am I still - bye.

BABYLON: Yeah.

SAGAL: Hello. You know, by the way, the Fisher-Price work from home playset does come with a little doll that your child can ignore while it...

CHARLA LAURISTON: (Laughter).

GROSZ: It has a little DVD player or a little iPad that it puts in front of a little doll.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

GROSZ: And it says, watch this for 10 hours...

SAGAL: (Laughter).

GROSZ: ...While I work.

SAGAL: Exactly.

BABYLON: I find any parent - and I'm not going to judge any parent - but if you buy that for your child, you lack imagination. You can get a shoebox and a few things. And look. You can make something like that.

LAURISTON: Brian, this sounds exactly like judgment. And you just said that you weren't going to do that.

(LAUGHTER)

LAURISTON: You lied.

GROSZ: I'm not going to judge you. But here are a series - here's a series of critical things about the way that you think.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ROLLING STONES SONG, "MOTHER'S LITTLE HELPER")

