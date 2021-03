Pope Francis Closes Out Trip To Iraq Pope Francis goes to Iraqi city of Mosul and visits ancient Christian sites in northern Iraq on the last day of his trip to fortify local Christians and promote interfaith relations.

Pope Francis Closes Out Trip To Iraq Religion Pope Francis Closes Out Trip To Iraq Pope Francis Closes Out Trip To Iraq Audio will be available later today. Pope Francis goes to Iraqi city of Mosul and visits ancient Christian sites in northern Iraq on the last day of his trip to fortify local Christians and promote interfaith relations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor