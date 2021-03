Okla. Death Row Case Raises Questions About Evidence, Systemic Racism Julius Jones has spent the past 20 years behind bars for a killing he says he did not commit. An Oklahoma parole board is set to decide Monday whether he gets closer to possible release.

