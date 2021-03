Toy Pirate Ship, Launched In Scotland, Arrives In Florida In 2017 two brothers from Scotland released a toy pirate ship which was lost at sea. They tried again with Adventure II — attaching a GPS so they could track its movements and share on social media.

In 2017 two brothers from Scotland released a toy pirate ship which was lost at sea. They tried again with Adventure II — attaching a GPS so they could track its movements and share on social media.