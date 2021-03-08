Accessibility links
Justin, Travis And Griffin McElroy: My Podcast, My Podcast And My Other Podcast : Ask Me Another Podcast hosts Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy (My Brother, My Brother and Me) talk about their book, Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You). Then they fight off trivia-spouting monsters in a game that tests their D&D knowledge and d20 luck. Plus, comedians Shalewa Sharpe and Gastor Almonte (The War Report podcast) listen to sped-up versions of slow jams and play a hilarious round of "Bridgerton character, sweatpants brand or potato?"
Justin, Travis And Griffin McElroy: My Podcast, My Podcast And My Other Podcast

Ask Me Another

Brothers Travis, Griffin, and Justin McElroy. Sarah Deragon/Portraits To The People hide caption

Sarah Deragon/Portraits To The People

Brothers Travis, Griffin, and Justin McElroy.

Sarah Deragon/Portraits To The People