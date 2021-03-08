The Third COVID-19 Relief Bill Passed The Senate. What Now?

The Senate passed the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The final vote went entirely along party lines after over 24 hours of debate.

Its Biden's first major piece of legislation and his first big agenda win. It also was the first major test for the Democrats' slim Senate majority. Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tied vote just for the bill to be considered.

The legislation is now headed over to the House, and with the expiration for unemployment benefits looming, Democrats hope to get it to Biden's desk soon.

But what's in the massive bill? And what will it take for it to pass?

Leigh Ann Caldwell, Ben White and Bob Laszewski join us for the conversation.

