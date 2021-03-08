Author Walter Isaacson On The Gene Editing Revolution : Fresh Air Biochemist Jennifer Doudna, the subject of Walter Isaacson's new biography 'The Code Breaker,' shared a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2020 for the part she played in developing the CRISPR gene editing technology. We discuss mRNA vaccines, how gene editing works, and some of the moral questions that these developments raise.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews 'Living The Dream,' an expanded album by Hailey Whitters.