Why Police Usually Aren't Convicted In Murder Trials The trial against the police officer charged with killing George Floyd commences in Minneapolis this week. Jamiles Lartey of The Marshall project explains why convictions in cases like this are rare.

The trial against the police officer charged with killing George Floyd commences in Minneapolis this week. Jamiles Lartey of The Marshall project explains why convictions in cases like this are rare.