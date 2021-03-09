Accessibility links
Inside The Right-To-Die Movement : Fresh Air Journalist Katie Engelhart's new book, 'The Inevitable,' follows people who are planning to end their lives due to terminal illness or unbearable disability — either legally with physician-assisted death, or as part of the "euthanasia underground," outside of the law. "Most people who choose to end their lives at a preplanned moment are more concerned with things like dignity ... autonomy," she says. "They're worried less about the physical pain than the loss of themselves."
NPR logo

Inside The Right-To-Die Movement

Listen · 48:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/975304605/975400391" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Inside The Right-To-Die Movement

Fresh Air

Inside The Right-To-Die Movement

Inside The Right-To-Die Movement

Listen · 48:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/975304605/975400391" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Journalist Katie Engelhart's new book, 'The Inevitable,' follows people who are planning to end their lives due to terminal illness or unbearable disability — either legally with physician-assisted death, or as part of the "euthanasia underground," outside of the law. "Most people who choose to end their lives at a preplanned moment are more concerned with things like dignity ... autonomy," she says. "They're worried less about the physical pain than the loss of themselves."