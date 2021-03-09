Deb Haaland And The Future Of The Department Of The Interior

After a contentious confirmation hearing and a near party-line vote, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. is likely going to be confirmed to lead the Department of the Interior. Her nomination will now move to the full Senate.

As a member of the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, Haaland would be the first Indigenous person to manage the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Education. Both are part of the Department of the Interior. She would also oversee more than 480 million acres of public lands and nearly a dozen federal agencies, including the National Park Service.

What does Haaland's nomination mean for the future of the Department of the Interior?

