Deb Haaland And The Future Of The Department Of The Interior : 1A Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior. If confirmed, she'd make history as the first Native American to lead the department responsible for maintaining and conserving federal lands.

We talked about what Haaland's nomination means for the Department of the Interior.

Deb Haaland And The Future Of The Department Of The Interior

1A

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., President Biden's nominee for Secretary of the Interior, testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Pool/Getty Images hide caption

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., President Biden's nominee for Secretary of the Interior, testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

After a contentious confirmation hearing and a near party-line vote, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. is likely going to be confirmed to lead the Department of the Interior. Her nomination will now move to the full Senate.

As a member of the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, Haaland would be the first Indigenous person to manage the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Education. Both are part of the Department of the Interior. She would also oversee more than 480 million acres of public lands and nearly a dozen federal agencies, including the National Park Service.

What does Haaland's nomination mean for the future of the Department of the Interior?

Coral Davenport, Katie Phillips and Robin Wall Kimmerer joined us for the conversation.