Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Rise Amid Disinformation, Variant P.1 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Mauricio Nogueira with Faculty of Medicine of São José do Rio Pretol in São Paulo — about the race to vaccinate.

Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Rise Amid Disinformation, Variant P.1 Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Rise Amid Disinformation, Variant P.1 Brazil's COVID-19 Cases Rise Amid Disinformation, Variant P.1 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Mauricio Nogueira with Faculty of Medicine of São José do Rio Pretol in São Paulo — about the race to vaccinate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor