Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment Casts A Pall Over COVID-19 Vaccinations A big challenge for public health officials has been the skepticism many Black Americans have toward COVID-19 vaccines. One notorious medical study has been cited as the reason.

Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment Casts A Pall Over COVID-19 Vaccinations Race Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment Casts A Pall Over COVID-19 Vaccinations Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment Casts A Pall Over COVID-19 Vaccinations Audio will be available later today. A big challenge for public health officials has been the skepticism many Black Americans have toward COVID-19 vaccines. One notorious medical study has been cited as the reason. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor