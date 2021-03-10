Our Pandemic Year

We take stock of a year that challenged us emotionally, culturally and politically.

Sam talks to Hira Deol, a former contestant on Big Brother Canada about what it was like to learn about the pandemic while sequestered away from the outside world.

Plus, Sam chats with Anne Helen Petersen about the gradual return to our "normal" lives — and just how messy it's going to be.

Read the poem from this episode: "Small Kindnesses" by Danusha Laméris.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez and Sylvie Douglis. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.