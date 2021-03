Sherry Turkle On The Burden Of Family Secrets : Fresh Air MIT professor and social scientist Sherry Turkle was 27 when she learned that her estranged father had conducted psychological experiments on her when she was a child. She looks back on her childhood in a new memoir, 'The Empathy Diaries.'



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Reality and Other Stories,' John Lanchester's collection of ghost stories about the digital era.