The House Has Approved $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package The House of Representatives approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending bill that now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature. No Republicans voted for the measure.

The House Has Approved $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package National The House Has Approved $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package The House Has Approved $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package Audio will be available later today. The House of Representatives approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending bill that now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature. No Republicans voted for the measure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor