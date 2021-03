Revisiting Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, 10 Years Later NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Alastair Gale, of The Wall Street Journal, who's based in Tokyo, on the tenth anniversary of the 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear crisis.

Revisiting Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, 10 Years Later Asia Revisiting Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, 10 Years Later Revisiting Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, 10 Years Later Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Alastair Gale, of The Wall Street Journal, who's based in Tokyo, on the tenth anniversary of the 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear crisis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor