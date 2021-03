Tentative Deal Reached To Reopen LA Classrooms To In-Person Learning Los Angeles reached an agreement with teachers to reopen schools as soon as April 19. The plan involves all teachers being vaccinated first. It's unclear how many parents will send their kids back.

Audio will be available later today. Los Angeles reached an agreement with teachers to reopen schools as soon as April 19. The plan involves all teachers being vaccinated first. It's unclear how many parents will send their kids back.