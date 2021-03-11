Musician Jon Batiste On Sharing Joy In A Painful Year : Fresh Air The bandleader of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' joins us from his home piano where he plays music he wrote for the Pixar movie 'Soul' and a stirring rendition of the national anthem. Batiste has been playing pop-up shows at Black Lives Matter protests, vaccination sites, and voter registration events. "I wanted to articulate through the music and through my presence there that we're all in this together," Batiste says. "Ultimately, this is our time. This is our world. We have to come together and understand that or else everything is going to completely disintegrate." His new album is 'We Are.'

