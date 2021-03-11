The Rise Of White Supremacy In Wilmington, N.C. : Fresh Air Journalist David Zucchino tells the forgotten story of a murderous coup that led to a white supremacist takeover of a Southern city. In the 1890s, Wilmington, N.C., was a mixed-race community with a thriving Black middle class, Black aldermen and police officers, and a Black newspaper. But white supremacists plotted a bloody purge around the 1898 election. They rampaged through the streets, killing 60 Black men, and banished prominent Black people and their white allies from the city. His book is 'Wilmington's Lie.'



Also, John Powers reviews 'Bloodlands,' a four-part original series from Acorn TV.