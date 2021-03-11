Best Of: Musician Jon Batiste / Magician Derek DelGaudio : Fresh Air The bandleader of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' joins us from his home piano where he plays music he wrote for the Pixar movie 'Soul' and songs from his new album 'We Are.' Batiste has been playing pop-up shows at Black Lives Matter protests, vaccination sites, and voter registration events.



Sleight-of-hand master Derek DelGaudio explores themes of identity, honesty and the emotional cost of keeping secrets in the memoir, 'AMORALMAN.' His one-man show 'In & Of Itself' is now available on Hulu.