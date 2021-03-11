Biden At the Border

Enlarge this image toggle caption John Moore/Getty Images John Moore/Getty Images

A growing number of migrants are arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico every day. Meanwhile, Customs and Border Protection are struggling to process a backlog of asylum claims put on hold during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The number of unaccompanied minors showing up at the southern border has also increased. The number tripled in the last two weeks, reaching more than 3,200 children.

They've been allowed to enter the country, but the United States is running out of facilities to house them.

President Biden promised a more humane approach. But some critics think those statements are empty.

What steps will President Biden take to manage immigration at the southern border? How quickly will he act?

Executive Director of Global Response Management Helen Perry and MSNBC and NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff joined us for the discussion.