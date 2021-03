Amazon Is Fighting Hard Against A Unionization Effort In Alabama The stakes are high for Amazon as workers at an Alabama warehouse vote on whether to unionize. The company is fighting hard against the effort, even posting anti-union flyers on bathroom stalls.

Amazon Is Fighting Hard Against A Unionization Effort In Alabama

The stakes are high for Amazon as workers at an Alabama warehouse vote on whether to unionize. The company is fighting hard against the effort, even posting anti-union flyers on bathroom stalls.