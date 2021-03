The Main Takeaways After China's Annual Parliament Session China wrapped up parliament and approved a decision that further erodes democracy in Hong Kong a day before a summit of four countries, including the U.S., looking to check China's aggressive actions.

The Main Takeaways After China's Annual Parliament Session Asia The Main Takeaways After China's Annual Parliament Session The Main Takeaways After China's Annual Parliament Session Audio will be available later today. China wrapped up parliament and approved a decision that further erodes democracy in Hong Kong a day before a summit of four countries, including the U.S., looking to check China's aggressive actions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor