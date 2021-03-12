Virginia Man Wants To Set The Record For World's Spiciest Beer

Ray Parrish owns the Maltese Brewing Company in Virginia. When he found out that Guinness World Records didn't currently have a record for spiciest beer, he decided he would try and set it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Seems like there's a world record for everything except, apparently, the world's spiciest beer. Ray Parrish, who owns Maltese Brewing Company in Virginia, wants to change that. A former physics major, Parrish connected with a physics professor and a biochemistry major from his alma mater. The trio hope to determine the heat index of Maltese's Signal One 2.0 beer, a pineapple IPA made with 500 Carolina Reaper chilis. I'm going to stick with a glass of cabernet. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.