British Website Wants To Hire Virtual 'Minecraft' Gardener

Who said video games were a waste of time? WhatShed is hiring someone to help Minecraft players build virtual gardens. The job would pay $70 an hour.

SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Every garden needs a little landscaping love, even the virtual kind made in the video game "Minecraft." That's why the British website WhatShed is looking to hire a "Minecraft" gardening consultant - pays up to $70 an hour. The consultant would help players design their virtual gardens. Previous gardening experience is beneficial but not essential. A creative flair is a must. And parents say video games are a waste of time. It's MORNING EDITION.

