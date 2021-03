Jackson, Mississippi Residents Enter Fourth Week Of Water Crisis It's been a month since some in Jackson, Miss. had usable running water. A winter storm hit the aging infrastructure in the majority Black city, and many are angry about how long the fix is taking.

