Louder Than A Riot: Lyrics On Trial

For decades, rap lyrics have been used in court cases to try and put rappers behind bars. It's weak evidence, prejudicial prosecution and a tactic that's only used against hip-hop. From Mac Phipps and C Murder to Snoop Dogg and Drakeo The Ruler, this playlist explores one of themes found in Louder Than A Riot, a podcast from NPR Music that reveals the interconnected rise of hip-hop and mass incarceration.

