The News Roundup For March 12, 2021

It's been just over a year since World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic.

Congress has officially passed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief stimulus package. The package includes $1,400 direct payments to eligible Americans, a child tax credit and extended unemployment benefits.

And Hawaii has declared a state of emergency as floods rip through the state. An amount of rain that would normally fall in a half month fell in just a day, damaging homes and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a new report from the World Health Organization states that about one in three women around the world has faced physical or sexual violence at least once in their lives.

The fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey is ongoing. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said they found the substance of the interview troubling and it will take the information "very seriously."



Plus, protests in Senegal have continued after the arrest and release of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Anita Kumar, David Lightman and Julie Rovner joined us for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Rosiland Jordan, Jennifer Williams and David Rennie joined us for the conversation about global news.