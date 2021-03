Minneapolis Has Announced $27 Million Settlement With Family Of George Floyd The city of Minneapolis has announced a $27 million civil settlement with the family of George Floyd over Floyd's death at the hands of police officers last spring, one of the largest in U.S. history.

Minneapolis Has Announced $27 Million Settlement With Family Of George Floyd Law Minneapolis Has Announced $27 Million Settlement With Family Of George Floyd Minneapolis Has Announced $27 Million Settlement With Family Of George Floyd Audio will be available later today. The city of Minneapolis has announced a $27 million civil settlement with the family of George Floyd over Floyd's death at the hands of police officers last spring, one of the largest in U.S. history. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor