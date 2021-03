CDC Advises Against Spring Break Travel Despite Vaccines With many eager to travel again — teased in part by vaccines — the CDC is still urging people to stay home. As spring break season approaches, the forecast for booking trips looks cloudy.

CDC Advises Against Spring Break Travel Despite Vaccines Health CDC Advises Against Spring Break Travel Despite Vaccines CDC Advises Against Spring Break Travel Despite Vaccines Audio will be available later today. With many eager to travel again — teased in part by vaccines — the CDC is still urging people to stay home. As spring break season approaches, the forecast for booking trips looks cloudy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor