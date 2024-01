Desus Nice and The Kid Mero : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Desus Nice and The Kid Mero from Showtime's Desus and Mero, play our Not My Job game. They join panelists Maz Jobrani, Karen Chee and Josh Gondelman, as well as Host Peter Sagal and Official Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Desus Nice and The Kid Mero Desus Nice and The Kid Mero Listen · 48:39 48:39 Desus Nice and The Kid Mero from Showtime's Desus and Mero, play our Not My Job game. They join panelists Maz Jobrani, Karen Chee and Josh Gondelman, as well as Host Peter Sagal and Official Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor