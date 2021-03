Contact Tracers Face Unique Hardships Across The World An Israeli soldier who does contact tracing speaks to a Korean contact tracer about the hard conversations and difficult emotions they experience in their work.

Contact Tracers Face Unique Hardships Across The World World Contact Tracers Face Unique Hardships Across The World Contact Tracers Face Unique Hardships Across The World Audio will be available later today. An Israeli soldier who does contact tracing speaks to a Korean contact tracer about the hard conversations and difficult emotions they experience in their work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor