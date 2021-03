New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Retires Drew Brees, 42, regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, is calling it quits after 20 NFL seasons. Brees is a 13-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Super Bowl champion.

