Tiny Desk Playlist: 2021 Grammy Winners Who've Stopped By The Tiny Desk, Vol. 2

We, too, couldn't help but notice the Tiny Desk-style performances at the Grammys. This year's quarantine-conscious awards ceremony was always going to look different, with a more intimate broadcast and an outdoor, socially-distanced audience. It's also entirely possible that executive producer Ben Winston looked to Later... with Jools Holland's desk-friendly format for inspiration, but we'll take the compliment, intended or not!

The Tiny Desk space — both at the D.C. office and now in our (home) concert series — has been host to several Grammy winners over the last 13 years. Last night's recipients were no different: we've hosted H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, the Pacifica Quartet, Brittany Howard and Natalia Lafourcade, not to mention legends Chick Corea and John Prine, who both died within the past year.

Congratulations to the night's winners. And while Chika didn't win best new artist, we're absolutely thrilled that Harry Styles loves her Tiny Desk.

Thundercat (best progressive R&B album)

(best progressive R&B album) John Legend (best R&B album)

(best R&B album) Anderson .Paak (best melodic rap performance)

(best melodic rap performance) Brandi Carlisle (best country song)

Chick Corea (best improvised jazz solo, best jazz instrumental album)

(best improvised jazz solo, best jazz instrumental album) Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (best Latin jazz album)

(best Latin jazz album) PJ Morton (best gospel album)

(best gospel album) Natalia Lafourcade (best regional Mexican music album)

(best regional Mexican music album) John Prine (best American roots performance, best American roots song)

(best American roots performance, best American roots song) Sarah Jarosz (best Americana album)

