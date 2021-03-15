Accessibility links
Preparing For Next Pandemic: Bush, Obama Sounded Warnings : Consider This from NPR Dante Disparte, founder and chairman of Risk Cooperative and member of FEMA's National Advisory Council, explains how lessons from last year can help us in the next pandemic — and why warnings from former Presidents Bush and Obama were not enough to prepare the U.S. for the coronavirus.

Are We Ready For The Next One? The Striking Pandemic Warnings That Were Ignored

President George W. Bush speaks about his administration's national strategy for pandemic preparedness and response at William Natcher Center of the National Institutes of Health November 1, 2005 in Bethesda, Maryland. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

President George W. Bush speaks about his administration's national strategy for pandemic preparedness and response at William Natcher Center of the National Institutes of Health November 1, 2005 in Bethesda, Maryland.

This episode was produced by Brent Baughman, Lee Hale, and Brianna Scott. It was edited by Sami Yenigun with help from Wynne Davis. Our executive producer is Cara Tallo.