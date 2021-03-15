Are We Ready For The Next One? The Striking Pandemic Warnings That Were Ignored

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dante Disparte, founder and chairman of Risk Cooperative and member of FEMA's National Advisory Council, explains how lessons from last year can help us in the next pandemic — and why warnings from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were not enough to prepare the U.S. for the coronavirus.



In participating regions, you'll also hear from local journalists about what's happening in your community.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brent Baughman, Lee Hale, and Brianna Scott. It was edited by Sami Yenigun with help from Wynne Davis. Our executive producer is Cara Tallo.