What's Driving The Spate Of Anti-Transgender State Legislation?

A record number of bills targeting transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures across the country.

A significant number of these bills target trans youth. Some of the bills limit access to gender-affirming health care and even prohibit trans kids from participating in school sports.

Critics of the bills say they represent a centralized effort to make policy changes at the state level. The language used, especially in the bills concerning sports, is often interchangeable or very similar.

Why are these anti-transgender bills being introduced now? And what do they mean for the future of LGBTQ rights?

Kate Sosin, Chase Strangio and Naseema Shafi joined us for the conversation about those questions and more.

