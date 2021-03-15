Accessibility links
What's Driving The Spate Of Anti-Transgender State Legislation? : 1A In 2021 alone, 25 states have introduced over 70 bills targeting transgender people.

Trans youth are especially affected by this recent legislative push, with a significant number of these bills focused on children specifically.

We talked about what this legislation means for LGBTQ rights nationwide, and how likely the bills are to pass.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

What's Driving The Spate Of Anti-Transgender State Legislation?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/977535344/977557344" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What's Driving The Spate Of Anti-Transgender State Legislation?

1A

What's Driving The Spate Of Anti-Transgender State Legislation?

What's Driving The Spate Of Anti-Transgender State Legislation?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/977535344/977557344" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A Black Trans Lives Matter flag is flown during a BTLM march in London, England. Hollie Adams/Getty Images, hide caption

toggle caption
Hollie Adams/Getty Images,

A Black Trans Lives Matter flag is flown during a BTLM march in London, England.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images,

A record number of bills targeting transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures across the country.

A significant number of these bills target trans youth. Some of the bills limit access to gender-affirming health care and even prohibit trans kids from participating in school sports.

Critics of the bills say they represent a centralized effort to make policy changes at the state level. The language used, especially in the bills concerning sports, is often interchangeable or very similar.

Why are these anti-transgender bills being introduced now? And what do they mean for the future of LGBTQ rights?

Kate Sosin, Chase Strangio and Naseema Shafi joined us for the conversation about those questions and more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.